Kenya: Jackson Kitulu Rolls Back the Clock to Win KPA Title

After a long time, Machakos Golf Club chairman Jackson Mutua Kitulu eventually found his winning formula, to claim the overall title during the weekend's Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf Corporate tournament at the par 72 Machakos Golf club course.

Playing off handicap nine, Kitulu whose last major victory at the club was way back in 2007, bogeyed three straight holes from the fifth to the seventh in the front nine.

He, however, managed to recover two at the eighth and ninth for one over par 22 points. At the back nine, Kitulu, birdied the 10th and 14th but dropped shots at the 15th, 17th and 18th for 21 points and the day's 43.

"I have recovered well having undergone some surgery in India two years ago and I am now able to hit my usual long shots though it's the many hours of practice here that has paid off today (Sunday)," said Kitulu.

Taking the men's first prize was David Mwangangi playing off handicap 15 who carded 38 points to beat Ben Ogutu, Boniface Mumina and fourth placed Jackson Nzioki on count back. The ladies' winner was Mercy Nderitu on 42 points followed in second place by Susan Ndolo on 39 points.

In the guest category, Nyali Golf and Country Club's Truphena Oyaro posted 38 points to win by one point from one of the country's leading amateurs Robinson Owiti of Vet Lab currently playing off scratch. Owiti posted 37 points to beat Royal Nairobi's Kevin Juma on countback as another Royal player Stanley Kirui was fourth on 36 points.