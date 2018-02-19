18 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Students' Network Demands Mwigulu's Resignation With Effect

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.
By Herieth Makwetta and Allende Juma

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Students Networking Program (TSNP) has asked home affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba to take political responsibility by resigning following the death of National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akwiline.

The call comes just two days after Akwilina was shot dead on a bus at Mkwajuni are, when she was on her way to Bagamoyo.

The first-year university student, whose name and photo has circulated on social media, was reportedly hit by a bullet while on a bus on Friday.

Police are holding six policemen with connection to the killing, according to Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, during a Press Conference held on Sunday February 18.

Speaking with reporters today Sunday February 18, 2018, TSNP chairman Abdul Nondo said that if Mwigulu will not step down himself then they will demand President John Magufuli to dismiss his appointment.

"With the proliferation of the dissappearnces and murders of several people its high time now for Mwigulu to make decisions and resign his position," he said.

More on This

Six Policemen Held Over Student's Killing

Police are holding six policemen with connection to the killing of a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.