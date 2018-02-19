Tanzania: Students' Network Demands Mwigulu's Resignation With Effect

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Students Networking Program (TSNP) has asked home affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba to take political responsibility by resigning following the death of National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akwiline.

The call comes just two days after Akwilina was shot dead on a bus at Mkwajuni are, when she was on her way to Bagamoyo.

The first-year university student, whose name and photo has circulated on social media, was reportedly hit by a bullet while on a bus on Friday.

Police are holding six policemen with connection to the killing, according to Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, during a Press Conference held on Sunday February 18.

Speaking with reporters today Sunday February 18, 2018, TSNP chairman Abdul Nondo said that if Mwigulu will not step down himself then they will demand President John Magufuli to dismiss his appointment.

"With the proliferation of the dissappearnces and murders of several people its high time now for Mwigulu to make decisions and resign his position," he said.