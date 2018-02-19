Kenya: KPA Take Control on Finals Series

Kenya Ports Authority men's team has one hand on this year's Premier League trophy after humiliating Blades 68-37 at Africa Nazarene University on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five finals play-offs series.

Blades, composed of Strathmore University students, have a mountain to climb when the series shifts to Mombasa next weekend knowing a loss will end the play-offs.

Home side Lakeside clinched the men's Division One crown after defeating World Hope from Nairobi 78-50 at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu to finish the series 3-1 victors.

SERIES ROMP

Emyba outlasted KDF Morans 65-59 to win the men's Division Two title with a 3-1 series romp.

In the men's Premier League, Blades started with a 4-0 run courtesy of Samuel Mogoko and Shilton Ochieng who penetrated the coastal sides' defence for easy lay-ups but that was the best the students could do in that half.