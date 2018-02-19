Tanzania: Mwalimu Cries Foul, Mtulia Says CCM to Concede If He Loses

Dar es Salaam — As the Chadema candidate in the Kinondoni parliamentary by-election Salim Mwalimu cries foul after some of the party's agents were allegedly barred from entering polling stations early enough, CCM's flagbearer Maulid Mtulia has said he will concede defeat if he loses.

Addressing reporters after visiting some of the polling stations Saturday, February 17, Mr Mwalimu said the main opposition party's agents in had been restricted timely entry at polling stations because they did not have National Electoral Commission (NEC) documents.

"Our agents were only allowed to enter the polling stations at 8am, while others were inside since 6am," he said.

He alleged that supervisors at most polling stations were CCM cadres.

Mr Mtulia promised that CCM will receive election results in peace and that the party was ready to concede defeat because that was the party's tradition.

"We will concede defeat if it happens that we lose the election. I call upon voters to cast their ballots, and return home after voting waiting for the results," he said.