17 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Voting Process Going On Smoothly in Kinondoni, Says NEC Chairman

By Fortune Francis

Dar es Salaam — National Electoral Commission (NEC) chairman, Judge Semistocles Kaijage on Saturday, February 17, visited polling stations located at Leaders Club to witness the voting process in Kinondoni Constituency.

Addressing reporters shortly after the visit, he said polling stations were timely opened and voting process was going smoothly in the eight wards and two constituencies holding the by-elections across the country.

Regarding complaints at various polling stations, Mr Kaijage said the commission was yet to receive official complaints from any election stakeholder.

He said there was good cooperation between agents and election supervisors.

However, he said, "Up to now, I have received one complaint that an agent appeared at the polling stations with two affidavits which contravenes the election laws," he said.

When asked to explain why there have been delays of affidavits for agents representing some political parties, he said agents were supposed to have affidavits, introduction letters and Identity Cards shortly before the voting time.

