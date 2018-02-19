Photo: The Guardian

Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai

The faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State that issued query and warning letter to Governor Nasir el-Rufai last Thursday, has suspended the Governor for six months.

This was also as the party stakeholders loyal to the faction expressed fear that the Presidential Reconciliation Committee led by National leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, may fail in Kaduna state, if el-Rufai refuses to admit his faults.

The chairman of the faction who claimed to be the authentic leader of party recognised by its national secretariat, Danladi Wada said the Governor was suspended due to his failure to answer the query earlier issued to him.

It would be recalled that the faction had on same Thursday aside issuing query to the Governor for alleged anti-party activities, equally suspended three of the Governor's allies including a serving finance Commissioner.

Wada who addressed newsmen at the 11B Sambo road parallel office of the party yesterday, said the failure of the governor to respond to the query, forced the State Working Committee to slam him with the suspension.

"Gentlemen of the press. I welcome you to this important press briefing in the history of APC in Kaduna State. This briefing is sequel to 48 hours ultimatum/query and warning issued to the state governor to explain and defend himself against the allegations leveled against him which he failed to respond to.

"The State Working Committee on Saturday 17, February 2018, convened and resolved to consider and to rectify the findings and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and the Fact Finding Committee put before it in accordance with the provision of article 21(B) section 3 of the APC constitution and accordingly, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai stands suspended for six months from the APC, commencing from 17, February, 2018," Wada said.

Earlier, the same group under the auspices of Kaduna APC Stakeholders, expressed fear that the Presidential Reconciliation Committee led by National leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, may hit the rocks if el-Rufai refuses to admit his faults.

The convener of the stakeholder meeting, Mataimaki Tom-Maiyashi stated that, the Governor's body language and action didn't suggest the willingness to submit to genuine reconciliation.

Maiyashi therefore warned that, should genuine reconciliation not be achieved other political parties may exploit the weakness of the APC for electoral advantages in the state.

According to him, "The Stakeholders welcome the initiatives to settle major issues dividing and weakening the party."

The real reconciliation will only be achieved if justice and the willingness to take difficult decisions are upheld.

"Stakeholders observed that, in Kaduna State at least, the postures and actions of the governor, Nasir el-Rufai, and his associates do not suggest the willingness to submit to genuine reconciliation.

"All suspensions by persons other than those led by the acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Danladi Wada are exercises in futility, null and void.

"The acting chairman should exercise his full powers and conclude disciplinary actions against all members, no matter their positions in the party," Maiyashi said.