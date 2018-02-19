South Africa: Lucrative Broadband Rollout Boost for Limpopo

Johannesburg — THE Limpopo Province is poised to enjoy affordable and secure information and communications technology connectivity following a R585 million broadband roll-out.

The provincial government, through Limpopo Connexion SOC Ltd, has appointed Altron's Altech Radio Holdings (ARH) to establish the open access broadband network across the province, in line with the National Broadband Policy: SA Connect.

Phase One of the project will see ICT connectivity provided to government departments, municipalities, businesses and households across the province over a three-year period.

Additional services to be provided include a Network Operation, Control Centre and Data Centre.

Baldwin Ramasobane, Acting Chief Executive Officer: Limpopo Connexion, says government aims to empower community members to participate in an inclusive information society and mainstream economy.

"The Limpopo broadband network would reduce the cost of doing business for government, industry and civil society and is a prerequisite for effective e-service implementation in the province," says Ramasobane.

ARH's appointment follows similar broadband roll-outs in Gauteng, which saw the successful implementation of the Gauteng Broadband Network incorporating 1 600km of high-speed fibre optics.

Brett Nash, ARH Managing Director, says broadband telecommunications infrastructure is viewed as a 21st century basic essential utility, and should be open to community members.

"ARH hopes to play an important role in transforming Limpopo into a knowledge economy and information society province," adds Nash.