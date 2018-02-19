Mozambique: Room for Even Dhlakama in Nyusi's Heart

Maputo — There is room for all Mozambican citizens, including Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the Renamo rebels, in the heart of President Filipe Nyusi, declared the General Secretary of the ruling Frelimo Party, Roque Silva, on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to Vanduzi district, in the central province of Manica, Silva said “Our President is a true father who carries with him all his children. Even Afonso Dhlakama, who thinks differently, is in the heart of President Filipe Nyusi. He does not discriminate against any of his children, regardless of their religion, their ethnic group, or even their party political colours. He is the President of all Mozambicans”.

He declared that Nyusi is interested in securing peace for Mozambicans, which was why last year he had visited Dhlakama in his bush camp in Gorongosa district, to speak with him as a brother. The two men had talked repeatedly (mostly by phone) “for the good of all of us”, said Silva. “They are looking for solutions so that Mozambicans may continue working for the development of the country”.

He said that Nyusi's gesture in visiting Gorongosa teaches all citizens “to learn how to forgive and to love their neighbor in a spirit of reconciliation. This example should be replicated by Mozambicans, because only thus will it be possible to achieve an effective peace”.

“This is a great example for all of us”, said Silva. “Today we are reconciled after everything that happened. It was with this spirit of love and forgiveness that the President went to Gorongosa to meet the Renamo leader in search of peace”.

He took the opportunity to call for greater involvement of the public against those who spread rumours “because they are sowing confusion and intrigue among communities”.

“Some people seem to be at the bottom of a well full of water and do not see the effort being made for us to emerge from poverty. They spread all kind of rumours to disturb the public”, said Silva. “Our appeal is that they should be denounced and held to account”.

The path to end poverty was through work, he stressed. It was work that would reduce the country's dependence on imports and allow Mozambique to attain economic independence.

“We have rich land where we can produce to support ourselves and for export. That is the secret to our fight against poverty”.