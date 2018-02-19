Angolans Told to Assume Responsibility for Peace and Security

Luanda — President João Lourenço last Friday in Luanda emphasised that Angolans have the responsibility to guarantee national peace and security, in the framework of the reinforcement of the country's democracy and socioeconomic development.

To the Head of State, this responsibility does not fall on the ruling MPLA party alone, but also on the other political forces represented in parliament.

This responsibility is also extended to the civil society, national businesspeople, traditional and religious authorities, said the Angolan President at the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the Council of the Republic recently appointed by the country's chief magistrate.

João Lourenço also expresssed his confidence in the personalities he chose to be part of the Council of the Republic.

Check the list of members integrating the advisory body of the President.

Bornito de Sousa Baltazar Diogo - Vice President of the Republic;

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos - National Assembly Speaker;

Manuel Miguel da Costa Aragão - Counselor Judge President of Constitutional Court;

Hélder Fernando Pitta Groz - Attorney General;

José Eduardo dos Santos - Former President of the Republic;

António Paulo Kassoma - Representative of the ruling MPLA party;

Isaías Henriques Ngola Samakuva - President of UNITA party;

Abel Epalanga Chivukuvuku - President of Coalition CASA - CE;

Benedito Daniel - President of PRS party;

Lucas Benghy Ngonda - President of FNLA party;

On the other hand, the head of State appointed other eleven citizens to integrate the same body:

Adriano Botelho de Vasconcelos

Fernando Pacheco Augusto dos Santos

Francisco Magalhães Paiva

Ismael Mateus Sebastião

Luís Manuel da Fonseca Nunes

Manuel António Monteiro

Rei dos Baiacas

António Charles Muanaura Cabamba

Reverendo Luís Nguimbi

Rosa Maria Martins da Cruz e Silva

Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim

The swearing-in ceremony recorded the absences of the former president of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, the Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, and the leader of the largest opposition party, UNITA, Isaías Samakuva.