19 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Top Countries for $20,000 Prize Lagos Squash Classics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ifetoye

France, Egypt and 13 others are among the top squash playing nations that will feature in this year's Lagos International Squash Classics, as they beat registration deadline for the championship holding at the Molade-Okoya Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun between March 19 and 24.

Egypt leads the number of players registered for the $20,000 prize tournament, that returns to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) listing, following the impressive staging of the last two editions by the state.

Other countries listed for the six-day championship, include England, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Ireland, Iraq, South Africa, Belgium, United States, Pakistan, India and Czech Republic.

The tournament, a world ranking competition, will give the players the opportunity to accumulate points for their global rating.

With five Nigerians male players expected to feature in the tournament, four players led by national number one, Sodiq Taiwo will try to book passage to the main draw through the two-day qualifying round on March 19 and 20 as Ajagbe will begin his campaign from the main draw.

Like Ajagbe, Yemisi Olatunji will also begin play from the main draw among the six female players listed in the main draw.

Others Nigerian players will be aiming for the places in the main draw through the qualifying round.

Nigeria

Court Releases 475 Boko Haram Suspects

A Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger state has set free about 475 suspected Boko Haram… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.