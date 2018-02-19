19 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerians Are Most Friendly People in Africa, Says South Africa's Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
(file photo).
By Samuel Ifetoye

South Africa's Greco-Roman coach, Matheus Geldenhuys has described Nigerians as the most-friendly people he has ever come across in the continent. Geldenhuys led South Africa to the just concluded African Wrestling Championship held at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It came tops in the cadet freestyle, where it won two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. The southern Africa nation, however, failed to put up a good showing in the Greco-Roman category, and completely missed in the top three countries where the North Africans dominated.

Speaking to The Guardian during the closing ceremony, Geldenhuys said he had something to take home from what he saw at the championship and lessons learnt.

"What I think we must do as Africans for the sport to grow is that we must work together. All the participating countries must work together in wrestling in order to improve the game in the whole of Africa. By this, we can compete competitively with the rest of the world.

"What I have learnt is that we must continue to work at what we are doing now in the continent. We, South Africans have a very a young team that we came to the championship with.

"These are youngsters that we must work with and with more experience we expect to start getting results from them in the nearest future. I am quite sure that in the next two to three years from now, we will start picking the results that we expect from them," he said.

Geldenhuys, who was thrilled by the hospitality offered by the host throughout the competition, confessed that he had not seen this elsewhere in Africa.

"Nigerians, I think are the most friendly people in the whole of Africa; everywhere that I have gone to in the continent. Right from the day we arrived here and up till the end of the competition, I can't complain of any single thing. The people are wonderful," he stated.

Nigeria

Court Releases 475 Boko Haram Suspects

A Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger state has set free about 475 suspected Boko Haram… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.