Photo: Bwana Tembo Safari

Bwana Tembo Safari camp lodge.

The body of an American tourist found dead in his room at Bwana Tembo Safari camp lodge in Murchison Falls national park in Nwoya district, is to be transferred to Mulago national referral hospital for a postmortem.

The 61-year-old Montie Guy Watson, a resident of Texas was found dead in his guest room at Bwana Tembo Safari camp lodge in Nwoya district on Saturday morning. Watson checked in the hotel on February 13, 2018.

Yesterday, Sunday police was still waiting for Dr Moses Byaruhanga, the director of police health services to transfer the body to Mulago hospital where a postmortem will be conducted.

Denis Okello, the Nwoya district police commander, says the deceased was in the company of a male black tourist after being left behind by other tourists who headed to Kidepo national park.

It is unclear whether the black tourist is a Ugandan citizen, but police says he was the one who asked the hotel management to break into Watson's room when he failed to show up for breakfast in the morning.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River region police spokesperson says the black tourist is helping police with the investigations into the death of the American tourist.

"The body was discovered yesterday [Saturday] in an hotel at Bwana Tembo Safari lodge... the body was picked and brought to Gulu regional referral hospital before transferring it to Gulu division IV barracks. And plans are underway to ferry the body to take it to Kampala, Mulago national referral hospital for postmortem and that will be done by our director of medical services. More details will come after the postmortem has been done but more inquiries are going on into his death," said Okema.

Unconfirmed report indicate that blood stains were found in his bathroom. Tom Okello Obong, the assistant director of Uganda Wildlife Authority in charge of Murchison Falls national park hasn't yet commented as he couldn't be reached on phone.

Earlier this month, two European men were found dead in their respective rooms in two five-star Kampala hotels.

Tersvouri Toomajuha Petteri, 42, a Finnish entrepreneur was found dead in his room at Pearl of Africa hotel on February 5 according to police. Alex Sebastian, 41, a Swede national was also found dead in his room at the Sheraton Kampala hotel on February 6.

Petteri's death has been linked to possible murder involving Internal Security Organisation (ISO) officials.