Botswana: CUCSA President Gives Botswana Thumbs Up

Gaborone — Confederation of University and Colleges Sports Associations (CUCSA) president Ben Naobeb said he was confident that Botswana would deliver world class Games in June

CUCSA executive committee toured sporting facilities that will be used for the games, and Naobeb said facilities which include the University of Botswana indoor was one of the best facilities that one could find at the university level.

"So generally as CUCSA we are very happy with the state of facilities and hopefully they will be in the same condition when we come back in June," he said.

Furthermore, Naobeb said it would be the third time that Botswana was given the right to host CUCSA Games adding that every time they converge on the country they find improvements in facilities and organization of the games. CUCSA, he said was also resolute that Botswana would stage good games looking at the people and stakeholders that were involved, adding that he was told that government of Botswana was also pledging support.

"For us its pleasing thing to see that government is involved," he said.

Botswana Tertiary Student Sport Association (BOTESSA)president, Herbert Letsebe said he was happy that their preparations were on time, adding that they had already secured all the facilities to be used during the games.

"Basically when you talk about preparations, you talk about securing facilities, officials and other things that might help the smooth running of the games, but I can confidently say, we have secured all the necessary resources, that will help us in hosting the major games," he said.

Furthermore, Letsebe said he was happy that Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology was also on board, adding that although they were yet to inform them about the exact amount they would inject in the games, they had already made a commitment.

Ten countries; Botswana, Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia South Africa, Swaziland Zambia, Zimbabwe, and, Mozambique a will compete in different sporting codes amongst them athletics, basketball, chess, darts, football, karate, netball table tennis, and swimming.

Meanwhile last week Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) chairperson, Solly Reikeletseng announced members of CUCSA local organising committee that will be headed by Thapelo Pabalinga as the chairperson. Other members of the committee are Ivy Balopi, Herbet Letsebe, Kelebogile Maplanka Zenzele Hirschfield, Treasure Mothobi, Diphetogo Selolwane, Keitumetse Moletane, Sonnyboy Sethibe, Lekopanye Mogatle, Keorapetse Setlhare, Kebareng Mokobi, Boitshwarelo Lebang, Moreetsi Kediseng, Kagiso Gaodumele, Thapelo Kalake, and Roseline Panzirah.

Source : BOPA