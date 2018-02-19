18 February 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Presidency On Postponement of Mining Charter Application

Statement on the postponement of Mining Charter application

Following the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, 16 February 2018, the Presidency has been in discussion with the Chamber of Mines to resolve the impasse over the mining charter and to facilitate a process of developing a New Mining Charter that all stakeholders can support and defend.

The Chamber of Mines, on behalf of its members, has agreed jointly with the Department of Mineral Resources to postpone its court application in respect of the Reviewed Mining Charter, which was due to be heard in the High Court on 19 to 21 February. The postponement serves to allow parties the space to engage and find an amicable solution.

The Presidency and the Chamber of Mines have approached the seven other applicants, as well as two amici curiae, namely the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity, to advise them of this development, and have encouraged them to similarly postpone their applications.

This is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment during the State of the Nation Address to intensify engagements with all stakeholders on the Mining Charter "to ensure that it is truly an effective instrument to sustainably transform the face of mining in South Africa".

"By working together, in a genuine partnership, underscored by trust and a shared vision, I am certain we will be able to resolve the current impasse and agree on a Charter that both accelerates transformation and grows this vital sector of our economy," President Ramaphosa said.

