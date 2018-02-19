Gambia: Eligible Nuha to Miss Games Over Disciplinary Issue

Spain-based striker Nuha Krubally Marong will be sitting out games beginning this weekend over disciplinary issues. The 23-year-old former Spain U-17 goal-poacher accumulated two bookings in his team's 4-1savaging to Valencia's reserves side in Spain's third tier.

Netting eight goals in sixteen starts, the erstwhile CA Osasuna man went into the referee's booklet in that duel twice in what was his fourth straight yellow card in three games and his tenth of the league season.

Krubally's worrying yellow card statistics comes just few days after seeing his dream move to leaders Mallorca scuppered by his club's astronomical asking transfer price.

His absence will likely now render his team sixth-placed Saguntino grappling with goal profligacy.

Nuha will be a free agent in six months if he doesn't sign Saguntino's improved terms proposal which will leave his promotion-chasing club with little choice but to cash in on him.