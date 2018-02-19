16 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Eligible Nuha to Miss Games Over Disciplinary Issue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Spain-based striker Nuha Krubally Marong will be sitting out games beginning this weekend over disciplinary issues. The 23-year-old former Spain U-17 goal-poacher accumulated two bookings in his team's 4-1savaging to Valencia's reserves side in Spain's third tier.

Netting eight goals in sixteen starts, the erstwhile CA Osasuna man went into the referee's booklet in that duel twice in what was his fourth straight yellow card in three games and his tenth of the league season.

Krubally's worrying yellow card statistics comes just few days after seeing his dream move to leaders Mallorca scuppered by his club's astronomical asking transfer price.

His absence will likely now render his team sixth-placed Saguntino grappling with goal profligacy.

Nuha will be a free agent in six months if he doesn't sign Saguntino's improved terms proposal which will leave his promotion-chasing club with little choice but to cash in on him.

Gambia

'Country's Generated Income Exceeded Targeted Value'finance Minister

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Mr. Amadou Sanneh, said the revenue that the country generated, exceeded… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.