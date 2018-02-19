16 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Nigeria: Akwa Tells Hawks - We Can Win in Gambia

By Sulayman Bah

Nigerian Premier League leaders Akwa United say they won't be throwing in the towel insisting pulling off a victory in Gambia remains possible.

On-form Nigerian Professional Football League outfit endured a bitter pill to swallow when they lost 2-1 to Gambia's Hawks last weekend.

Goals from Muhammed Jallow and Lamin Chatty condemned Akwa to their first humbling of the new campaign even though they halved the deficit via a victor's consolation goal.

But the Air-Bird sponsored side's captain Emmanuel Ariwachukwu is buoyed up that a win in the second-leg in Banjul is gettable.

'Football is luck. We had this hard luck today. I believe in fate, we can still win the away match in Gambia,' he said.

Banking up his player's remarks, gaffer Abdu Maikaba said: 'I treated them with respect. I know that they are a very good side, they play compact football, and they are always behind the ball.

'They are a highly tactical side, and we have learnt a very big lesson. We have to be mentally strong to meet them in the return leg in the Gambia.'

Hawks are Gambia's sole side to pick up a win on the continent after Armed Forces got punished 3-0 by Zambia's Zanaco.

