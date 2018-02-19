South Africa's Kevin Anderson made his seeding count as the tournament No1 when he won the ATP New York Open with a 4-6 6-3 7-6 (1) win against the No2 ranked American, Sam Querry in Uniondale, New York, on Sunday.

The title will be Anderson's fourth career ATP title but the most significant of his career as it propels him into the top 10 of the latest world rankings released on Monday. He has now slotted in at a career-high No.9.

Anderson's last ATP title was in 2015 when as a wildcard - he saw off Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the final at the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina, United States.

On his way to the final, Anderson overcame some testing encounters. 'Obviously, you go out there - the quicker and easier you can win, the better,' Anderson said about a few long matches in the run-up to the championship round.

'But, I think I can take a lot of confidence in the way I was able to come through those close matches. I was tested, every single match went to three sets, three of the four matches went to 7-6 in the third and I played some of my best tennis when it mattered.

'I think if you can come through those matches, you can really take a lot of confidence. My body responded well, that is always a big positive. I was able to keep on resetting and it was definitely a good testament to my attitude and my mindset which I work very hard on.'

Winning the New York final was rather meaningful for Anderson as he already suffered 11 defeats in ATP Tour finals.

'I've been runner-up quite a few times in my career. One of the big goals I had for this year was to try to be a bit more successful in that final stage,' said Anderson. 'It feels great to come through and get today's win. It gives me a lot of confidence for the year.

'It definitely feels very good to clear that last hurdle and walk away with the title. I've had a lot of very close matches this week. I think my body has responded very well.'

Anderson will next play the Delray Beach Open this week and will be the third seed there. He opens his campaign against Evgeny Donskoy, the Russian who has a career win over world No1 Roger Federer in last year's Dubai Tennis Championships.