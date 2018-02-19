19 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Omusati Addresses Learners, Teachers' Plight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The chairperson of the Omusati Regional Council Modestus Amutse said the region is aware of the strenuous conditions in which teachers operate and was doing its best to address their plight.

Speaking at a principal and inspectors' meeting on Thursday, Amutse announced that the region has commenced with putting up access roads to schools which are usually cut off by floods during the rainy season.

"We know some of you start to feel uncomfortable when it rains, but as a region we are doing the best we can with the limited resources to ensure you provide quality education to learners," said Amutse.

Close to 67 schools in Omusati region were last year forced to close as a result of the flooding, leaving more than 23,000 learners out of school while the floodwater subsided.

In addition, Amutse said the region is also working tirelessly to ensure that all the schools in the region are electrified.

Also speaking at the same occasion, the Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Ester Anna Nghipondoka, alluded that the ministry is striving with the meagre resources at its disposal to minimise the sometimes deplorable circumstances that both teachers and learners face.

Nghipondoka urged the principals to identify "leakages" where resources go to waste, adding that it is high time that every leader ensures the efficient use of resources at their disposal.

"On many occasions we cry about a lack of resources but we fail to identify leakages in the system ... Let us therefore be encouraged in the face of difficulty never to allow ourselves to be swallowed up by the many impediments that we may have no control over," said Nghipondoka.

The meeting was organised to take stock of the successes and shortcomings to enable managers to strategically plan for the current academic year.

Namibia

Farmer to Serve 3-Year Sentence for Killing Poacher

Okahandja farmer Kai Rust who was convicted of culpable homicide in the death of a poacher will serve three years in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.