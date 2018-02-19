Kenya Police Seize Vehicle Carrying Weapons From Somalia

Kenyan police have confiscated a vehicle carrying weapons suspected to have imported from Somalia.

The vehicle was traveling along the Meru-Isiolo road when the officers seized it following intelligence report, according to Isiolo county commissioner, George Natembeya.

Natembeya said the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) car was loaded with 36 grenades, 1800 bullets, 360kg of IED, five AK47 rifles, 37 knives.

"We have received tips off of the vehicle, after we confirmed the reliability of the sources, officers were dispatched who waylaid the vehicle near a village which is 210 km away from Isiolo town. three suspects were arrested while the officers are still hunting down two others who fled during the operations" said Natembeya who spoke to local Borana Radio in Isiolo town.

It is yet unclear the target of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Isiolo Country Investigation officer, Rachael Barasa said on Friday the police killed suspected Alshabaab fighter following a brief gun battle with him.

Barasa noted that the police were on patrol near Yamicha village of Merti town when they spotted a vehicle hidden in a thicket forest.

"The slain man tried to engaged the officers as they approach the packed car prompting action that left one suspect dead. Two other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape," Barasa said.

Alshabaab fighters have been attacking Kenya since 2011 when the East African sent its troops.

The militants launched deadly attacks in Northeastern, coast and Nairobi regions of Kenya.

Over 215 people were killed in two deadliest attacks on Westgate Mall and Garissa University which took place in 2013 and 2015 respectively.