Sudan: FM - Sudan Supports and Backs Ethiopia

Khartoum — Sudan on Saturday issued a statement declaring its support and backing for Ethiopia at this critical juncture, in a way that will preserve the unity of the Ethiopian people, civil peace and security among the different components of Ethiopia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Ambassador Ghareeballa Al Khidir, issued a statement saying the Sudan renews its confidence in the wisdom of the Ethiopian leadership to make a smooth transition.

The statement saying that given the strong historic, joint interest, and fate that link Ethiopia and the Sudan, the Ministry of foreign Affairs has been following closely the development of the political situation in Ethiopia following the submission of the resignation by his excellency Haile Mariam Deslign as Prime Minister and from the Secretariat General of the Ruling Party.

The ministry expressing the confidence of the government of the Sudan in the wisdom of the Ethiopian leadership and its ability to achieve a smooth transition, would like to reaffirm Sudan's support and backing and its firm stand beside sister Ethiopia at this critical juncture, in a way to preserve the unity of Ethiopian peoples and their cohesion, the steadfastness, unison and peace among the various components so that the continuation of the great achievements during the past decade are sustained, the statement said.

The statement said the government of the Sudan expresses its full confidence in the wisdom of the Ethiopian government and all the political forces, and their strong will and determination and sincere work to serve and protect the higher interests of sisterly Ethiopian people.