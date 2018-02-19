Somalia: Police Arrest Suspected Rapist in Mogadishu

Somali Police authorities on Monday arrested a suspect in the rape occurred on the northern outskirts of the capital Mogadishu. Col Mohamud Hussein, a senior Police officer told Radio Shabelle that the suspect has been detained at Gubadley village following a tip-off by the local residents.

Hussein did not confirm the identity of the arrested suspect in his remarks to the media, but, he added that rapist has also been selling narcotics in the area.

Sexual harassment against women in Somalia has been on increase in recent years due to the lawlessness in the country which is currently recovering decades-long conflict.