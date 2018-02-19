19 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Act Now Calls On Nchemba to Step Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo youth wing has called on one minister and two top leaders of security organs to step down following two deaths, which occurred during the Kinondoni by-election.

Those required to resign include the minister for Internal Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the chairman of the youth wing, Mr Likapo Bakari said the aforementioned have failed to accomplish their duties of protecting people during the Kinondoni by-election.

"The election was not fair at all and it violated human rights to a great extent. However, the people entrusted to protect civilians did not take any serious action," he said.

He said, as ACT Wazalendo's youth wing, they dare against elections, which end up leaving some people dead, stressing that it is high time the leaders stepped down.

On the other hand, he pleaded with President John Magufuli to intervene in the matter by sacking the minister and demoting the other officers.

Meanwhile, Mr Likapo said their wing was going to convince all opposition leaders organise a countrywide peaceful demonstration.

"We will demonstrate against the deaths of civilians who are mainly the youth," he said.

He added that, the aim of the demonstration is to convince the government to change procedures of elections and improve democracy in the country.

Tanzania

Tanzania gets U.S.$35 Million Cassava Boost

TANZANIA’s efforts in increasing food security by having improved varieties of cassava have received a major boost… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.