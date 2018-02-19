Congo-Kinshasa: Villages Burnt, Schools Looted in Conflict

Kinshasa — RIVAL militia have burnt down more than 70 villages, looted three health centres and ransacked seven schools during ongoing violence in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It is estimated the interethnic violence that has been ravaging the Ituri Province has interrupted classes in more than 100 schools, depriving 30 000 children of their schooling.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has also raised concern about the situation of the more than 46 000 children who are fleeing because of the violence.

The agency and its partners have identified 70 unaccompanied children and 245 children separated from their families.

These are in urgent need of assistance around the General Hospital of Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province.

Yves Willemot, UNICEF spokesperson for the DRC, said children are among the significant population movements within the province as well as to the neighboring Uganda.

The conflict in Ituri features the agriculturalist Lendu and pastoralist Hema ethnic groups.

The renewed skirmishes have coincided with militancy characterising most regions of the DRC after President Joseph Kabila stayed in power despite his tenure expiring in 2016.

Children are worst affected, also by a cholera epidemic ravaging the country.

"UNICEF calls on all parties to protect children from violence and to seek peaceful resolution of their differences," Willemot said. - CAJ News