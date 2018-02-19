Eritrea: Elections of Area Administrators

Keren — Elections of area administrators and managing directors was conducted in the Dige sub-zone.
The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Humed Ali indicated that the elections were aimed at replacing the outgoing area administrators and managing directors with a view to improve administrative service.
He also called on the newly elected to live up to the expectations of the people that elected them. The newly elected on their part expressed readiness to serve the people that elected them with dedication.