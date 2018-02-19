Eritrea: Commendable Ophthalmologic Activities in Preventing Blindness

Keren — The Ophthalmology Department in Keren Hospital is conducting commendable eye diseases treatment activities, particularly eye surgeries, Mr. Kahsai Sium, an expert in eye treatment at the hospital reported.

Stating that the services the department provides include general eye diseases treatment and blindness prevention activities, Mr. Kahsai said that the hospital is working above capacity level as it is providing service to patients coming from the Gash Barka and Northern Red Sea regions.

He also indicated that last year, the department conducted cataract surgeries on around 700 eye patients on the basis of internal capacity, and in collaboration with the Sudanese Doctors' Group of "Albeser" eye surgeries that need special skills were carried out on 414 patients.

Pointing out that cataracts are frequent occurrences in the area and that the number of days in which surgeries are conducted in the Hospital are extended to three days per week, Mr. Kahsai stated that taking into consideration the remoteness of their areas and transportation problems, the department has conducted field works to Mihlab, Rora-Mensae, Halhal, Aretay, Hashishai and Kermed and conducted medical check up on 2 thousand residents and that eye surgeries were conducted on 500 of them. He also stated that the machine, which produces eyeglasses that was put in place in the hospital in 2017, is providing services to the public.

Ophthalmologist and eye surgery specialist Hussien Abdela on his part stated that thanks to the deployment of several youth that graduated in ophthalmology, the problem of scarcity of specialists in the hospital is being alleviated.

The beneficiaries on their part expressed their appreciation of the medical treatment.