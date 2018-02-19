19 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Maintenance Causes Temporary Schedule Change for Air Namibia

Windhoek — As of yesterday, Air Namibia has been using only two of its four Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft for domestic and regional routes as the other two planes are undergoing scheduled heavy maintenance checks that commenced at the beginning of November 2017 and are anticipated to be completed during June 2018.

The reduction in Air Namibia's ERJ fleet has necessitated a temporary schedule change for flights to Lüderitz and Oranjemund, which as of yesterday have been reduced to three per week, to be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In addition, the direct service between Johannesburg and Walvis Bay will be suspended during the maintenance period, meaning passengers on this route will be transported via Windhoek's Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Air Namibia's ERJ fleet is used for servicing all domestic routes and some regional routes such as Lusaka, Harare, Vic Falls and Johannesburg to Walvis Bay.

All other flights on the entire route network remain unchanged and unaffected by the on-going maintenance.

Air Namibia spokesperson Paul Nakawa noted that safety and regulatory compliance is the cornerstone and at the heart of the airline's operations and called on passengers and all stakeholders to understand and bear with the airline as it maintains its equipment to ensure operational excellence and uncompromised safety.

"It gives pleasure to use this opportunity to inform all our key stakeholders that Air Namibia has a maintenance team that is certified and duly registered, and that these scheduled heavy maintenance activities are being undertaken by our own Namibian employees, who are fully trained aircraft maintenance engineers," Nakawa added.

