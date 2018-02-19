South Africa: R1 Million Booty Adds to Limpopo Derby Thrill

Johannesburg — THE chance to win R1 million by the fan who emerges the best penalty taker is adding to the excitement ahead of what is set to be an explosive Limpopo Derby between Baroka FC and Polokwane City on Saturday (February 24).

On match day at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, supporters can look forward to the opportunity to Kick for R1 million inside the World Cup 2010 venue.

Six fans will be brought onto the pitch at halftime to kick penalties against former professional goalkeeper in a sudden death competition until there is a winner. Each participant will receive a R1 000 cash prize and the winner of the round on the day will take home R 5 000.

The winner will automatically become one of the ten finalists who will Kick for a Million at the Absa Premiership trophy handover match in May 2018. The eventual winner will take home R1 million.

Oscar Siziba, Absa Managing Executive in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Pretoria,anticipated a fierce derby.

"The Limpopo Derby rivalry is a huge deal for the city of Polokwane because we get to enjoy having two teams from our city in the Absa Premiership, something that we didn't have a couple of seasons ago," he said.

On match day, fans, who have been encouraged to arrive early to a chance to take pictures with the Premiership trophy and meet some of South Africa's most loved soccer legends. - CAJ News