Zimbabwe: Villager Brutalised in Zimbabwe Election Violence

A victim of pre-election violence in Zimbabwe is demanding compensation of US$10 000 (over R116 000) from a ruling party supporter who severely assaulted him.

The aggrieved villager, Abel Mauchi, of Gutu in the southeastern Masvingo Province, has filed the summons against Matora Masiiwa, the Zanu (PF) supporter who allegedly brutalised him after he refused to surrender his voter registration slip containing his serial number and other data.

In the summons filed by Mauchi's lawyer, Collen Maboke, of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Mauchi collapsed and was hospitalised after sustaining some injuries from the assault by Masiiwa on February 9.

It is alleged Musiiwa twisted the complainant's left hand and began assaulting him with clenched fists and booted feet until he collapsed.

Mauchi sustained some injuries which include swelling on the left side of his abdomen from the assault.

Ruling party supporters are accused of demanding villagers' registration details to detect those that will vote for the opposition at the polls set for later this year.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has condemned the practice of forcibly demanding voter registration slips or details such as serial numbers from registrants and equated such demands to intimidation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also appealed for peaceful conduct ahead of polls.

Mauchi's lawyer said by instituting anti-impunity civil proceedings against Musiiwa, ZLHR seeks to deter acts of human rights violations, reduce impunity and increase accountability of stat and non-state actors. - CAJ News