Swaziland: Doctors' On-Call Row Back At Ministry

Swaziland's Industrial Court has told the government to negotiate with doctors and health workers in a dispute over cuts in on-call and call-out allowances.

The Court dismissed an application from the doctors and health workers to strike down a directive from government that would cut incomes by up to 50 percent.

Industrial Court Judge Abande Dlamini referred the matter to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. Should the matter not be resolved there it will be returned to court, the Swazi Observer reported on Friday (16 February 2017).

The court action came after doctors and health workers threatened to boycott on-call and call-outs.