18 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Forces Carry Out Massive Operation Near Barawe Town

Somali National Army backed by Africa Union troops have begun a joint military operation in parts of the southern Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

Hussein Barre Jeeh, the commissioner of the port city of Barawe, told Radio Shabelle that the ongoing operation was aimed at flushing out Al-Shabab from its remaining strongholds.

Jeeh added that the allied troops are advancing towards the Al-Shabab controlled villages in the region and will drive out the militants to reopen the blockaded roads.

This comes a day after a landmine struck a passenger bus near Barawe town and killed at least two civilians on board. No group has yet claimed credit for the latest bomb attack.

