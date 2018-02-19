Namibia: Geingob Congratulates Ramaphosa

Windhoek — President Hage Geingob has congratulated the new president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on his election to take over the high office a day after embattled leader Jacob Zuma resigned.

Ramaphosa was the only candidate nominated by parliament, which is dominated by the African National Congress (ANC) party.

"On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Namibia, I wish to congratulate you, Comrade Ramaphosa, on your uncontested election by parliament, as President of the Republic of South Africa," Geingob said.

Geingob noted Ramaphosa's election is not only an endorsement of his credentials as a leader of the ruling ANC, but also an endorsement of his credentials as a tested cadre of the struggle and a shrewd negotiator.

"These are the qualities that have convinced the parliament to elect you, on behalf of the people of South Africa," he said.

Geingob added that the Namibian government is certain that under Ramaphosa's "capable leadership, we will continue the excellent relationship that exists between the ANC and Swapo, as well as between South Africa and Namibia".

"Comrade President, there is a saying that, 'we make our friends; we make our enemies; but God makes our next-door neighbour.' Neighbours can be either good or bad but Namibia is grateful for the fact that in South Africa, we have a very good neighbour," Geingob said.

The ANC had told Zuma to step down or face a vote of no-confidence.

Zuma faces several corruption accusations but denies any wrongdoing.

One allegation is that he allowed the wealthy Gupta family, originally from India, with whom he has personal ties, to exert influence over policy, in an example of "state capture".

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ajay Gupta, one of the three Gupta brothers, officials said on Thursday.

This follows a raid by the Hawks, an elite police unit, on their home on Wednesday. The family has denied corruption allegations.

However, there are wide reports that Gupta [Ajay] is now on the run.

In his first presidential speech on Thursday, Ramaphosa, 65, said he would tackle the corruption, which allegedly became widespread under Zuma

Geingob also paid tribute to Zuma for the leadership he displayed during his tenure as president of South Africa.

He said Zuma's impeccable work within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU), as well as his commitment to advancing Africa's developmental agenda within the framework of BRICS (the emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), are some of the many laudable achievements which have cemented the Zuma legacy. He said Namibia wishes Zuma a happy and peaceful retirement. "Finally, while wishing Your Excellency good health and strength as you assume this demanding responsibility, I have no doubt that we will be able to build upon the already existing fraternal relations between South Africa and Namibia," said Geingob.