Nigeria: Freedom Foundation Screens 'Lagos Dairies' in Lagos

A real-life documentary series titled, 'My Lagos Dairies' was screened to select members of the press at the FilmHouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos, over the weekend.

Freedom Foundation, a faith based not-for-profit organisation of the House of Freedom, put it together.

Filmed in a diary-like format, My Lagos Diaries chronicles a 12-year journey embarked upon by Tony Rapu and Freedom Foundation to

highlight the myriad struggles of residents of Lagos' poorest communities.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES, the senior pastor of This Present House Church and chairman of the Freedom Foundation, Mr. Rapu, said the

documentary is a first-hand experience of the challenges people face while trying to survive in the city of Lagos.

He said, 'It is easy to take for granted the privileges we enjoy often forgetting that the difference between us and many of these poor

people is just the exposure to education and opportunities we have been blessed with.

"That's why it becomes a responsibility for those of us who have these privileges to create lasting opportunities for others, however small.

"My Lagos Diaries' ultimate goal is to sensitise the general public about the struggles of these underprivileged persons while providing an opportunity for interested individuals and organisations to support Freedom Foundation's vision via donations and funding."

The 13-week documentary series that will begin airing online on Freedom Foundation's YouTube channel as well as on television from February 24, will tell stories of rehabilitated prostitutes, armed robbers, drug addicts, beggars and other neglected individuals in the society.