19 February 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kabila's Bloody Hands Extends Killing Spree to Zambia - Claims One Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Zambia Reports
Presidents Joseph Kabila and Edgar Lungu.
By Charles Sakala

As his men in uniform turn the barrel on civilians, Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has extended the maiming of people to motorcades.

His bloody hands, blamed for atrocities in the Democratic Republic of Congo where civilians are killed everyday, have now extended to motorcades.

During his vsit to Zambia at the weekend, President Kabila's motorcade claimed the life of a 35-year-old Zambian driver.

On February 14, the BBC reports that five people were killed following an accident involving a cement truck and the Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential motorcade.

The three soldiers and two civilians died as President Kabila was returning to the capital, Kinshasa.

Another 11 people were injured, a presidential spokesman confirmed to news agency AFP.

The spokesman said the accident was caused by "heavy rain", although early reports suggested speed was a factor.

Witnesses told Radio Okapi [in French] speed was "the main cause" of the incident, which happened 220km (110 miles) south of Kinshasa.

Communications official Yvon Ramazani told AFP "a vehicle in the presidential motorcade was hit on the Matadi highway at Kimpese by a truck carrying cement" on Tuesday evening.

President Kabila, who had been opening an oil rig and administrative building in the port city of Matadi, "stayed on the site until the emergency services arrived, and personally supervised the ambulance evacuation of dead and injured".

The president, who has been in power since 2001, when his father was assassinated, is facing mounting pressure to stand down - his term of office expired in November 2016.

In Lusaka, a light truck collided with President Kabila's motorcade with the driver of the vehicle pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Hundreds of Congolese people have died the last two years after President Kabila illegally forced himself to stay in power.

Kabila's term expired in 2016 buy he has insisted on staying in office without holding elections which he is constitutionally barred from contesting as he has served his two terms.

Zambia

Former President Kaunda Urges Kabila to Promote Peace

FIRST Republican president Kenneth Kaunda has urged Congolese President Joseph Kabila to continue promoting peace and… Read more »

Read the original article on Zambia Reports.

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.