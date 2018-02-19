Photo: Zambia Reports

Presidents Joseph Kabila and Edgar Lungu.

As his men in uniform turn the barrel on civilians, Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has extended the maiming of people to motorcades.

His bloody hands, blamed for atrocities in the Democratic Republic of Congo where civilians are killed everyday, have now extended to motorcades.

During his vsit to Zambia at the weekend, President Kabila's motorcade claimed the life of a 35-year-old Zambian driver.

On February 14, the BBC reports that five people were killed following an accident involving a cement truck and the Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential motorcade.

The three soldiers and two civilians died as President Kabila was returning to the capital, Kinshasa.

Another 11 people were injured, a presidential spokesman confirmed to news agency AFP.

The spokesman said the accident was caused by "heavy rain", although early reports suggested speed was a factor.

Witnesses told Radio Okapi [in French] speed was "the main cause" of the incident, which happened 220km (110 miles) south of Kinshasa.

Communications official Yvon Ramazani told AFP "a vehicle in the presidential motorcade was hit on the Matadi highway at Kimpese by a truck carrying cement" on Tuesday evening.

President Kabila, who had been opening an oil rig and administrative building in the port city of Matadi, "stayed on the site until the emergency services arrived, and personally supervised the ambulance evacuation of dead and injured".

The president, who has been in power since 2001, when his father was assassinated, is facing mounting pressure to stand down - his term of office expired in November 2016.

In Lusaka, a light truck collided with President Kabila's motorcade with the driver of the vehicle pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Hundreds of Congolese people have died the last two years after President Kabila illegally forced himself to stay in power.

Kabila's term expired in 2016 buy he has insisted on staying in office without holding elections which he is constitutionally barred from contesting as he has served his two terms.