Nyika Media Club, a grouping of media professionals in the Northern Region, has criticised the attack of three British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalists and three other members of their crew in Karonga's 'Benghazi' area on Friday on suspicion that they were bloodsuckers.

Irate villagers at Mwasota e in the area of traditional authority Kyungu , armed with pangas, axes and other dangerous weapons attacked the journalists and had one of its vehicles extensively damaged .

Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo rescued the journalists when he persuaded a local chief to rescue the six.

Karonga Police deputy spokesperson George Mulewa confirmed the incident and said the law enforcers were investigating the matter.

In a statement Nyika Media Club chairperson Mandy Pondani and secretary general Themba Mwale, they described the attack as barbaric.

"NMC would like to call on government and other development partners--both local and international--to invest in civic education in all districts, so that Malawi wipes out this unbecoming belief.

"NMC would also like to deplore the delayed response from law enforcers. Life of a human being should always be prioritised, especially where it is on the verge of being eliminated," the NMC statement reads in part.

The media body said issues of of blood sucking have always been a mere myth, therefore it is very unfortunate that they keep on haunting the society.

Last October, about 140 people were arrested by police in connection with the blood suckers phenomenon, which started in southern mountainous district of Mulanje in September where irate villagers took the law in their hands.

In total, 10 people were killed on suspicion that they were linked with alleged blood suckers in Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Nsanje, Chiradzulu and Blantyre districts.