Dar es Salaam — Young tennis players from six clubs, including Arusha Gymkhana Club, are expected to compete in the fourth edition of Tiba Sports Day, it has been revealed.

Sponsored by Tanzania Insurance (TIBA), the event to be held at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) on Saturday is aimed at developing the sport from the grassroots level.

The other clubs that will field players in the event are Dar es Salaam's Kijitonyama Tennis Club, Morogoro Gymkhana Club, Moshi Gymkhana Club and hosts DGC.

The DGC tennis section coach, Salum Mvita, said yesterday that the juniors will battle it out for top honours in singles and doubles during the event designed to identify new talents. 'This year's championship will involve both boys and girls. They will compete in the Under 8,10,12,14 and 16," Mvita said.

"This is an annual tournament, which brings together juniors from various clubs around the country," he said.

"We are happy to have this tournament, which is good for identifying and grooming our young tennis players to the top level," said Mvita.

He asked parents to register their children for the tournament, saying registration was already in progress at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club's tennis section

'The event will feature budding players of different age categories with the ultimate goal being to tap new talents and groom them," he said.

He said invitations have been extended to Arusha, Moshi, Morogoro Gymkhana Clubs and Kijitonyama Tennis Club.

"We have a number of juniors who are now undergoing tennis development programmes," he said.