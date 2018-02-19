Tanzania: JPM Orders Probe Into Student's Death

Dar es Salaam — President John Pombe Magufuli has ordered security organs to investigate and take action against people who shot dead a National Institute of Transport (NIT) first year student, Ms Akwilina Akwiline.

The President also sent his condolence message to the family of the deceased through his twitter account.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of a first year student from the National Institute of Transport (NIT). I have directed security organs to probe the incident and take appropriate measures against the perpetrators," the President wrote.

Six arrests

Meanwhile, police are holding six policemen in connection with Akwilina killing.

This was disclosed by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa during yesterday's press conference.

Mambosasa also revealed that they were investigating 40 other police officers over the shooting incident.

Govt to pay funeral expenses

The minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako said the government would pay for all both funeral and burial expenses of the fallen student.

At the deceased's Mbezi home, an air of grief engulfed the residence with some family members and relatives crying uncontrollably.

Prof Ndalichako and Home Affairs deputy minister Hamad Masauni were also present at the residence to console the mourners.

Hundreds attend funeral

Hundreds of mourners including Akwilina's fellow students from NIT gathered at the late departed's home at Mbezi Luis. Many of them failed to control their emotions and broke into tears.

"I will never see you again my sister, our poor parents back home were counting on you as a prospective family supporter. Why did you promise me so many things? You ended up being shot dead... rest in peace my beloved," wept grieved Akwilina's sister, Tegolena Uiso.

The Ubungo municipal council Mayor Boniface Jacob with other councillors were in attendance and offered support to deceased family including providing food for the mourners.

The deceased's brother, Mr Festo Kawishi said that the body of their sister is yet to be handed over to them pending further investigation as it has been promised by the police.

Students body plea to minister

The Tanzania Students Networking Programme (TSNP) has asked the Home Affairs minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba to take political responsibility by resigning following the death of Akwilina.

TSNP chairman Abdul Nondo said if Mwigulu will not step down then they will ask President Magufuli to fire him.

"With the proliferation of the disappearances and murders of several people, its high time the minister took political responsibility and step down from his position," he said. The first-year student, whose photo is being circulated on various social media platforms, was reportedly hit by a bullet while on a bus on Friday, a day before a fiercely contested parliamentary by-election was held in the city's Kinondoni constituency.