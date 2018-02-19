Tanzania: CCM Reclaims Kinondoni, Siha Seats As Defectors Are Re-Elected

Dar es Salaam — Candidates of the ruling CCM won the Kinondoni and Siha constituency by-elections which were held in Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro regions, respectively, on Saturday.

Mr Maulid Mtulia and Dr Godwin Mollel were yesterday declared winners in Kinondoni and Siha by the respective returning officers.

Both candidates retained the seats they won through the opposition CUF and Chadema in the 2015 General Election. They defected to CCM last year.

Mr Mtulia was declared winner of the Kinondoni by-election by returning officer Aron Kagurumujuli, after garnering 30,241 votes.

The Chadema candidate, Mr Salum Mwalimu, polled only 12,353 of the total valid votes counted, thereby coming second to Mr Mtulia.

Available statistics show that the number of people who voted for Mr Mtulia this time around is only a half of those who voted for him in the 2015 General Election.

In the October 2015 elections, a total of 70,337 people voted for Mr Mtulia, against the 65,964 who voted for Iddi Azan, who was seeking to retain the seat through CCM.

According to Mr Kagurumujuli, Kinondoni constituency is home to some 264,055 registered voters.

However - for some reason or other that remains unexplained - only 45,454 voters turned up to cast their ballots in the Saturday parliamentary by-election

At the end of the day, Mr Mtulia thanked all those who voted for him, profusely promising that he will strive to bring about economic development for them.

"There are some people who think that if they vote a candidate into Parliament, the MP would help them. I am grateful to all those who voted for me because they have shown their trust in me," Mr Mtulia enthused shortly after he was declared the winner.

The Kinondoni MP-elect stated that he believes Members of Parliament from both the ruling party and the political opposition will accord him all the support he needs to bring about socio-economic development.

Noting that he has learned much about the challenges which Kinondoni residents encounter, Mr Mtulia stressed that he will work hard to surmount them.

"I heard much from Kinondoni residents during the campaign, and my promise is that I will work hard to address the challenges; all that I ask for is your cooperation," said Mr Mtulia.

In the Siha parliamentary constituency by-election, Dr Mollel was declared the winner after scooping a total of 29,911 of the valid votes cast against his closest rival, Mr Elvis Mosi (Chadema), who garnered only 5,905 votes.

Dr Mollel promised to serve all Siha residents regardless of their political or religious affiliation. In that regard, he called upon Siha residents to put aside their political and other differences and work together.