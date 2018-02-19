Namibia: Standard Bank's New Executives Report Directly to Mungunda

Windhoek — Standard Bank recently welcomed two new heads to its executive team. Anne Juuko has been appointed to the position of head, corporate and investment banking (CIB) while Titus Ndove is the new head of public sector and market intelligence. Both Juuko and Ndove will be reporting directly to Standard Bank's chief executive Vetumbuavi Mungunda.

Juuko replaces the current CIB head, Amit Mohan, who will be moving to Europe and who will complete his tenure at the bank at the end of February. Prior to joining the bank, Juuko was most recently the executive and head of global markets at Stanbic Bank in Uganda where she led an extremely successful team that most notably won the highly coveted Primary Dealer of the Year award for six consecutive years.

Before joining Stanbic Bank Uganda, Juuko worked at Citibank as vice-president, customer sales and derivatives marketing based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Juuko possesses a wealth of experience and brings a breadth of treasury and investment banking experience.

She holds a bachelor of commerce degree from Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda and a masters degree in strategic planning from the Herriot Whatt Business School in Edinburgh, Scotland. Juuko has also completed various professional courses and programmes in management and leadership.

Welcoming her on board, Mungunda said: "We are most pleased that we will benefit from her vast experience and her strong business acumen, strategic mind-set and strong client orientation." The other executive team member, Ndove, joined the bank on January 1. Ndove was until recently the deputy permanent secretary, treasury and accountant general at the Ministry of Finance. Prior to his appointment at the finance ministry, Ndove worked at the Bank of Namibia (BoN) as the director of financial markets.

He is a University of London graduate with a MSc in financial economics. He also holds a bachelor of economics from the University of Namibia.

In addition, Ndove is a Macro Economics and Financial Management Institute of Southern and East Africa (MEFMI) graduate fellow specialising in domestic debt markets.

He also attended international executive development programmes with the London Business School and Wits University.

Ndove is a highly experienced leader with exceptional knowledge and excellent stakeholder relation skills. "His understanding of the Namibian macro-economic, financial markets and socio-political environment will greatly benefit the bank as we navigate the opportunities and challenges in pursuit of our purpose and strategic objectives," said