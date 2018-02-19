Namibia: 28th Independence Concert Launched

Windhoek — Ondjila Y´Ondjaba Concert Agency and the team of the Warehouse Theatre have joined forces for the celebration of Namibia's 28th independence day on March 21 at the Warehouse Theatre in Windhoek. The concert will feature eleven music acts, led by musician Jackson Wahengo, who is a Namibian guitarist playing music heavily rooted in the African tradition, blended with contemporary urban sounds and strong influences of jazz, zouk and reggae - Afropop/folk in a new shape and form.

Wahengo will also use the stage to launch his single 'Masekela (Play Your Trumpet)', which he composed in homage to the great late Hugh Masekela.

The Warehouse opens its doors at six o'clock in the evening with a feast of crispy kapana and sundowner cocktails, and live acoustic music, at the Boiler Room, courtesy of Jacob & Taylor.

At eight o'clock Wahengo & The Homeboys take the stage with a two-hour musical programme - from Cuban ballads to South African Mbaqanga, from West African Wolof to highly danceable Namibian Shambo.

After the show, D-Jay Nathan will take over, offering a tribute to Namibian musicians who have recently passed on, as well as to Hugh Masekela.

Wahengo gave a glimpse of what is to come with a performance on Thursday evening at the Hilton Hotel's Kalabar where the performances for March 21 were announced.

He surprised many guests when he performed some of his hits, including Kanailonga which set the crowd in awe, Kalomoh, and some other cover songs from the late Tate Kwela.