Photo: abi.bhattachan/Flickr

Terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

The OR Tambo International Airport had to be evacuated on Monday after an unattended bag was found by officials.

"What happened was there was an unattended bag found in a terminal building and [the matter] is now being handled by the SA Police," airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler told News24.

She said the scene was evacuated out of precaution.

More to follow.

Source: News24