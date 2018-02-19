18 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Information Ministry Undersecretary Arrives in N'djamena

N'djamena — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Ambassador, Yasser Khider arrived Sunday, in the Chadian capital leading media delegation including the heads of the official media institutions.

The delegation held bilateral talks with the Chadian side headed by the Ministry of Communication and Modern Technology dealing with information cooperation, training and exchanging of experience.

Ambassador, Khider said following the meeting that the two side work for reactivation of memorandum of understanding and cooperation agreements between them, referring to the keenness of the leaderships in the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations between the people of Sudan and Chad.

