Namibia: Investigations Finalized in After-Party Murder Case

Windhoek — Investigations into the case of Julian Dawson, a Windhoek resident who stands accused of gunning down his work colleague in 2016, have been finalized.

Making a brief appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Lüderitz Street on Friday before Magistrate Venatius Alweendo without a legal counsel, Dawson was informed that investigations have been completed following the finalization of lab results.

Dawson is expected to tender his preliminary plea in March to allow the state to send his docket to the prosecutor general office's to pronounce itself on the matter.

Dawson, 38, faces a charge of murder for what the prosecution deems the intentional and unlawful killing of Sheku Bonifatius Tjihepo, 35. Tjihepo died from a gunshot to the chest when his colleague Dawson allegedly went on a shooting spree on November 12, 2016 at a local bar in Ausspannplatz, Windhoek.

It is alleged that Tjihepo and Dawson were in the company of fellow work colleagues attending an after-party end of year function on the date in question. It is alleged that Dawson got into an argument and during that argument he allegedly pulled out a gun and started firing several shots at random in the club.

If that was not enough Dawson got into yet another argument with a customer and pulled out his gun for the second time, firing three more shots into the air. Tjihepo allegedly tried to wrestle the gun away from Dawson but he got shot in the chest in the process.

Dawson who is on bail of N$10,000 is expected to make a return in court on March 1 following a postponement for legal representation and possible plea.

