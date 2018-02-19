Zimbabwe: Ammara Brown Fans Disappointed After NAMA Snub

Ammara Brown fans, Ammartians, were left tongue tied on Saturday at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) when the Akiliz songstress failed to land the Most Outstanding Female Musician award which went to Gospel diva Janet Manyowa.
Ammara was heavily tipped to take home the award after a successful year in 2017.
However, her legion of fans have taken to social media to express their shock..
Goodnight to everyone who is also shocked that @janetmanyowa is the most outstanding female winner at the #NAMA2018 😲🤕
Most of the fans shared the same sentiments with Zezuru Rockstar stating that the award obviously belonged to Ammara Brown and was rigged of that opportunity.
Besides being a heavy fan of @AmmaraBrown ,i personally think that Ammara deserved this award she worked so hard and Akiliz was a hit anyways everything happens for a reason congratulations @janetmanyowa
That wasn't fairly don female artist of the year obvious is Ammara brown tt's wat we noe but only tt Janet manyowa is the gospel artist so she shud won award doesn't make sense pipo shud stop rigging pliizzzz
However Ammara Brown responded to the complaints today on her Instagram page and said the NAMAs are not based on facts but opinions. The decision is entirely up to the judges and they battle it out themselves.
"Many of you feel I was "robbed" of awards, but let's take a moment. The NAMAs are not based on facts, they are based on opinions. A panel of anonymous judges observe your work and and battle it out among themselves.
"My numbers don't lie. Ammartia you are the biggest Zimbabwean fan base under any female by far. My debut album reached number two on iTunes Charts in its first week while Akiliz has climbed Trace Africa Charts, it hit half a million views in six weeks, don't get me started on all the tours I did and to top it off your votes made it Song of the year for 2017 on the Star FM Charts, but these are facts and the NAMAs aren't based on facts.
"I understand your frustrations but they have reiterated continuously that it is not a popularity contest. People's choice is the only category the public can vote for; in fact I was grateful there was a winner because some categories weren't even afforded. Let's keep moving forward Ammartia because we have bigger goals to achieve this year." said Brown.
The hit song Akiliz currently stands 630, 647 views on youtube.
Meanwhile Jah Prayzah walked away with three awards also scooping song of the year award with his song Ndini Ndamubata which has torched debate as Soul Jah Love's Pamamonya ipapo was a nominee.
Winky D was awarded the People's Choice Award.
Below is the Full list of NAMA Awards Winners:
Theatre Awards
Outstanding Actor
Everson Ndlovu in Liberation
Outstanding Actress
Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Liberation by Savanna Trust
Special Mention
The Dream by Chaplin High School Drama Club
Outstanding Director
Matesu Dube for Warrior
Spoken Word Awards
Outstanding Poet
Tinashe Tafirenyika
Outstanding Comedian
Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube
Literary Arts Awards
Outstanding First Creative Published Works
Behind The Wall Everywhere by Farai Mungoshi (Mungoshi Press)
Special Mention
Vicious Circle by Stephen Mutsago
Outstanding Children's Book
The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro (Jomo Kenyatta Foundation)
Outstanding Fiction
Whose Land Is It Anyway by Benjamin S Sibanda
Special Mention
Mars His Sword by Philani A Nyoni
Visual Arts Awards
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
Gumbeze Renherera by Anthony Bumhira
Special Mention
Together Enjoying by Resta Chikomo
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza
Outstanding Mix Media Work
Mhodzi Dzemusango by Semina Mpofu
Outstanding Exhibition
Woman by Miriro Mwandiyambira At First Floor Gallery
Dance Awards
Outstanding Female Dancer
Christina Jenkins in Ghost
Outstanding Male Dancer
Stephanie Thomas in Phantom
Outstanding Dance Group
Breakthrough Productions
Special Mention
St Peters Tokoyo School - Antalia Expo in Turkey
Outstanding Choreographer
Timikha Fisher - Listen
Film And Television Awards
Outstanding Actress
Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa
Outstanding Actor
Anthony Tongani in Conflicts
Outstanding Music Video
Zino Irema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) By Andy "Cutta" Sobhuza featuring Takura
Outstanding Screen Production (TV)
The Arthur C Evans Show directed By Trey Ncube
Outstanding Screen Production - Short Film
Seiko Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Outstanding Screen Production - Full Length Film
Muzita Rababa directed by Nick Zemura
Media Awards
Outstanding Journalist - Print
Tinashe Muchuri - NewsDay
Outstanding Journalist - Radio
Tawanda Gudhlanga - SFM
Outstanding Journalist - Tv
Andrew Neshamba - ZBC
Outstanding Online Media
Zimbuzz
Music Awards
Outstanding Female Musician
Janet Manyowa
Outstanding Male Musician
Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Album
Gafa Futi by Winky D
Outstanding Song
Mdhara Vachauya by Jah Prayzah
Special Awards
Outstanding Promoter
2 Kings Entertainment
Arts Personality Award
Iyasa
National Arts Service Award
Nigel Munyati
People's Choice Award
Winky D