Zimbabwe: Ammara Brown Fans Disappointed After NAMA Snub

Ammara Brown fans, Ammartians, were left tongue tied on Saturday at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) when the Akiliz songstress failed to land the Most Outstanding Female Musician award which went to Gospel diva Janet Manyowa.

Ammara was heavily tipped to take home the award after a successful year in 2017.

However, her legion of fans have taken to social media to express their shock..

Goodnight to everyone who is also shocked that @janetmanyowa is the most outstanding female winner at the #NAMA2018 😲🤕

- ZEZURUROCKSTAR🇿🇼 (@ZEZURUROCKSTAR) February 17, 2018

Most of the fans shared the same sentiments with Zezuru Rockstar stating that the award obviously belonged to Ammara Brown and was rigged of that opportunity.

Besides being a heavy fan of @AmmaraBrown ,i personally think that Ammara deserved this award she worked so hard and Akiliz was a hit anyways everything happens for a reason congratulations @janetmanyowa

- the__ammartian (@the__ammartian) February 18, 2018

That wasn't fairly don female artist of the year obvious is Ammara brown tt's wat we noe but only tt Janet manyowa is the gospel artist so she shud won award doesn't make sense pipo shud stop rigging pliizzzz

- Seanking (@SeankinzSe) February 18, 2018

However Ammara Brown responded to the complaints today on her Instagram page and said the NAMAs are not based on facts but opinions. The decision is entirely up to the judges and they battle it out themselves.

"Many of you feel I was "robbed" of awards, but let's take a moment. The NAMAs are not based on facts, they are based on opinions. A panel of anonymous judges observe your work and and battle it out among themselves.

"My numbers don't lie. Ammartia you are the biggest Zimbabwean fan base under any female by far. My debut album reached number two on iTunes Charts in its first week while Akiliz has climbed Trace Africa Charts, it hit half a million views in six weeks, don't get me started on all the tours I did and to top it off your votes made it Song of the year for 2017 on the Star FM Charts, but these are facts and the NAMAs aren't based on facts.

"I understand your frustrations but they have reiterated continuously that it is not a popularity contest. People's choice is the only category the public can vote for; in fact I was grateful there was a winner because some categories weren't even afforded. Let's keep moving forward Ammartia because we have bigger goals to achieve this year." said Brown.

The hit song Akiliz currently stands 630, 647 views on youtube.

Meanwhile Jah Prayzah walked away with three awards also scooping song of the year award with his song Ndini Ndamubata which has torched debate as Soul Jah Love's Pamamonya ipapo was a nominee.

Winky D was awarded the People's Choice Award.

Below is the Full list of NAMA Awards Winners:

Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actor

Everson Ndlovu in Liberation

Outstanding Actress

Rumbidzai Karize in Liberation

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Liberation by Savanna Trust

Special Mention

The Dream by Chaplin High School Drama Club

Outstanding Director

Matesu Dube for Warrior

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Poet

Tinashe Tafirenyika

Outstanding Comedian

Nqobizitha Dube aka Q Dube

Literary Arts Awards

Outstanding First Creative Published Works

Behind The Wall Everywhere by Farai Mungoshi (Mungoshi Press)

Special Mention

Vicious Circle by Stephen Mutsago

Outstanding Children's Book

The Unwelcome Visitor by Farai Nyandoro (Jomo Kenyatta Foundation)

Outstanding Fiction

Whose Land Is It Anyway by Benjamin S Sibanda

Special Mention

Mars His Sword by Philani A Nyoni

Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Gumbeze Renherera by Anthony Bumhira

Special Mention

Together Enjoying by Resta Chikomo

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

Washing Hair by Edson Kangadza

Outstanding Mix Media Work

Mhodzi Dzemusango by Semina Mpofu

Outstanding Exhibition

Woman by Miriro Mwandiyambira At First Floor Gallery

Dance Awards

Outstanding Female Dancer

Christina Jenkins in Ghost

Outstanding Male Dancer

Stephanie Thomas in Phantom

Outstanding Dance Group

Breakthrough Productions

Special Mention

St Peters Tokoyo School - Antalia Expo in Turkey

Outstanding Choreographer

Timikha Fisher - Listen

Film And Television Awards

Outstanding Actress

Jesesi Mungoshi in Muzita Rababa

Outstanding Actor

Anthony Tongani in Conflicts

Outstanding Music Video

Zino Irema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) By Andy "Cutta" Sobhuza featuring Takura

Outstanding Screen Production (TV)

The Arthur C Evans Show directed By Trey Ncube

Outstanding Screen Production - Short Film

Seiko Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Outstanding Screen Production - Full Length Film

Muzita Rababa directed by Nick Zemura

Media Awards

Outstanding Journalist - Print

Tinashe Muchuri - NewsDay

Outstanding Journalist - Radio

Tawanda Gudhlanga - SFM

Outstanding Journalist - Tv

Andrew Neshamba - ZBC

Outstanding Online Media

Zimbuzz

Music Awards

Outstanding Female Musician

Janet Manyowa

Outstanding Male Musician

Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Album

Gafa Futi by Winky D

Outstanding Song

Mdhara Vachauya by Jah Prayzah

Special Awards

Outstanding Promoter

2 Kings Entertainment

Arts Personality Award

Iyasa

National Arts Service Award

Nigel Munyati

People's Choice Award

Winky D