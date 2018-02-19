Nigeria: Pickpockets Arrested Through CCTV Footage in Lagos

Lagos — A footage obtained from a Close Circuit Camera (CCTV) mounted at Oshodi area of Lagos captured four suspected pickpockets stealing phones from victim's pockets, police said.

The suspects were captured by one, out of three mobile CCTV camera mounted by the Lagos State Government to assist operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the police man surveillance of the area.

The suspects, Jelili Ganiu, 19; Samson Owolabi, 23; Segun Lawoye, 47 who is an ex-convict and Toyin Samuel, 38 were arrested in Oshodi on Thursday and Friday.

Police sources said Ganiu and Owolabi were caught on footage of the camera stealing substance suspected to be mobile phones from a passerby on Oshodi pedestrian bridge.

They were monitored through the camera thereafter exchanging the stolen item with another suspect currently at large before returning to the same location.

They were later trailed by RRS operatives attached to the vehicle and arrested at the foot of the pedestrian bridge.

It was further gathered that the other suspects, Latoye and Samuel were arrested on Friday after being caught on camera three times in Oshodi fraudulently dispossessing passers of their belongings.

"They were captured hurriedly boarding a bus after hypnotising their victim. However, the lady regained her consciousness few minutes later and reported the incident to RRS officers who contacted the CCTV mobile Camera for footage of the area where the incident took place.

"Their pictures were shown to selected people in Oshodi for them to bring to the attention of RRS officers the suspect presence in the Oshodi

"The suspects, who claimed to be husband and wife confessed after being shown their video," the source said.

Lagos state police command spokesperson, SP Chike Oti said the suspects would be charge to court soon.