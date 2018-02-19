Nigeria: 2018 Budget - 5 Ministries to Spend N221m On Refreshments, Meals

In 2018, the sum of N221, 015,898 million is appropriated as refreshments and meals for 5 federal Government ministries going by the 2018 budget breakdown. The ministries include Finance, Budget and National Planning, Industry trade and Investments, Information and Agriculture.

Of the five ministries, Ministry of Information with 21 parastatals got the largest share of about N113.1m, which almost doubles the allocation for the Federal Ministry of Finance that has N52.7m, with 47 parastatals.

The allocation for ministry of Information and is also about 13 times that of Ministry of Agriculture with about 39 parastatals which gets about N10.7m.

Ministry of Budget and National Planning was allocated N31.5m, while Industry, Trade and Investment get N12.8m.

The first item captioned under miscellaneous items, Refreshments and meals were notably absent on some of the agencies including the Nigerian Broadcasting commission ( NBC) under the ministry of Information, while the Office of the accountant general of the federation under ministry of Finance had no allocations for the "item 7".

About 21 agencies under ministry of Agriculture were not allocated funds for refreshments and meals including National Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Nigerian Institute of Soil Science (NISS) and National Centre for Agricultural mechanization among others.

Also 11 agencies under the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment did not get allocations for refreshments Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), National Automotive design and development council, Financial Reporting council of Nigeria among others.