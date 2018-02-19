Ethiopia: Demand for Sesame On the Rise

ADDIS ABABA - The demand for Ethiopia's exportable Sesame is displaying an up ward spiral .Only in the course of the past half Ethiopian year, about 166,691 tone sesame worth 5.2 billion Birr was traded under ECX, according to Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX).

Netsanet Tesfaye Manager, Corporate Communication told to The Ethiopian Herald that, of the amount exported about 28% goes to Humera's white Sesame and it comprises the bigger slice of the export. There are also other breeds of Sesame traded via ECX. All yields are meant for export.

He also said that, the law of the land enforces the exportation and trading of Sesame to be under ECX. The upswing in the demand of purchasing countries and the soaring price of the product are the other motivational factors.

When it comes to purchasing Ethiopian Sesame, China tops the list, as Netsanet told to Herald. Now the Chinese new year is ensuing. As such, as their custom bids, Chinese need to salt away Sesame in their stock. Following this demand, the search for Sesame is snowballing. "When demand increases the cost also increases. So when the cost soars in the global arena our supply too should grow manifold," he added.

Now is the ripe moment to sell Ethiopian Sesame , as the period is a harvesting season for the Sesame and the demand of foreign countries for the same is mounting.

Around each state, ECX's branches are available for Sesame farmers. Including Humera, Gondor, Shiraro, Nekemt and others, there are about twelve branches in the nation.

Netsanet said that when ECX's branches receive and dispatch Sesame, the appropriate quality assurance task is seen to. Also, assigning the level of the product and warehousing are done to allow the product elbow its way into the international market.

When there is a problem related to the quality of the product, ECX will help farmers in grading their yields. It supports them to supply quality products for international market in collaboration with agricultural and trade offices around there.

This situation helps farmers to supply internationally competent Sesame products. And this will help them to earn a better income, he added. A better income also makes the nation's farmers to live a better life and it also helps them to being more productive.

Netsanet finally said that, after months the harvesting season of Sesame will grind to a halt. The Sesame in the warehouse will feed the foreign market. This ensures the furtherance of the trading effectively.