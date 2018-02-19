19 February 2018

The Source (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Afdis H1 Net Income Up 57pct

Tagged:

Related Topics

Wine and spirits maker African Distillers (Afdis) reported a 57 percent rise in after tax profit to $2,8 million in the six months to December, 2017 from $1,8 million in the prior comparable period.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $16,5 million from $13,98 million in the same period in the prior year.

Operating income came in higher by 62 percent to $4 million from $2,5 million in the prior comparable period.

Chairman Pearson Gowero said while Ready to Drink (RTDs) grew by 2 percent over the prior period, total volumes declined by 5 percent owing to intermittent shortages.

The spirit segment continued to be the dominant contributor to total revenue, followed by RTDs and wines, he said. The whisky category grew by 7 percent driven by the newly introduced Gold Blend Black.

"Demand for the company's products remained buoyant but could not be fully satisfied due to the inconsistent supply of finished products owing to the unavailability of foreign currency," Gowero said.

Afdis incurred a foreign exchange loss of $400,000 due to appreciation of the rand against the US dollar and the delays in settling foreign credit due to foreign currency shortages.

The company held $13,1 million in cash, an increase of $9 million on prior year due to the delays in settling foreign obligations. Going forward, Gowero said the company continues to focus on identifying opportunities to improve market share and profitability.

It declared an interim dividend of 0,4 cents per share.

Zimbabwe

New Travel Regime Allows Visas On Arrival for SADC Members

Zimbabwe's government has announced that it has reviewed the country's visa requirements to elevate 29 Category C… Read more »

Read the original article on The Source.

Copyright © 2018 The Source. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.