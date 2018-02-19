Ethiopia: Peace, Development Loving Defense Force

opinion

The dazzling attainments Ethiopia is registering in various development endeavors signal in black and white that the country is heading undoubtedly on the right track of development and growth.

Indeed, the growth of the country is attributable to the involvement of people from all walks of life considering the practicability of the incumbent's policy directions as well as strategies. A case in point, on top of discharging the loft task of peacekeeping, the Ethiopian Defense Force has been hugely playing major roles in the development activities of the country. Hence, Ethiopia has proved to be one of the fastest growing and vibrant nations in the continent.

Nobody denies the fact that the Ethiopian Defense Force is the backbone of the general public with regard to guarding the sovereignty of the country in addition to restoring peace and tranquility in every nook and cranny of the country.

What is more, the Ethiopian Defense Force successfully gets itself in the development activities of the country with a view to taking the country to a new chapter of success over and over again. More often than not, the Defense Force's involvement in the diverse development endeavors being carried out across the country is significant for uplifting people standard of living, cutting back poverty as well as making certain the sustainability of economic growth of the country.

True, the Ethiopian soldiers have been getting themselves involved in annihilating terrorists as they do not turn their back for a moment or up on hearing the call of UN and African peacekeeping mission. Thus, they are known in most parts of the world for their effective strategies as they, with no trouble, get to the bottom of the problem in any mission they are deployed in.

The Ethiopian Defense Force which has been drawn from the different Nations, Nationalists and Peoples of the nation are compassionate and loving. The soldiers give their all for their motherland. They every so often guard the sovereignty of the nation with high spirits. All the time, they are seen doing fruitful tasks which could take the country to the pinnacle of success. They always do commendable job which makes the lives of the general public easier.

Likewise, the Ethiopian defense force has been contributing its share for the realization of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) since its inception with the spirit of great patriotic zeal of Ethiopians. While we are on the subject, GERD is being built devoid of knocking the doors of international loaners and hence the country has proved to the world that it could carry out such mega project without the help of anyone.

Apart from defending the GERD from potential enemies, the Ethiopian Defense Force has been throwing in their shares for the realization of the project at any cost given that they feel affection for their beloved country with all their hearts. They always dream of helping the country with everything they have apart from standing on the side of farmers at some stage in harvesting seasons with love and commitment.

Members of the defense force, this week, had marked the sixth anniversary of the Ethiopian Defense Force with various activities in the left, right and center of the country in addition to conveying various messages through a number of slogans. One of the slogans says, "GERD is the source of peace."

This reality on the ground is very true for the reason that nobody under the sun could lead a meaningful life in the absence of peace and tranquility. Thinking of leading a good life without peace could be unthinkable and unimaginable except losing what one has in hand. Without any exaggeration, the Ethiopian soldiers have been working to their bones paying a selfless scarify for their beloved country. Above and beyond, one cannot harvest the fruit of success or make one's dream become a reality in the absence of peace. Without peace, the development of the country would be crippled.

At this point in time, the country has turned out to be one of the fastest growing economies worldwide following the commitment and determination of the Ethiopian government, aspiring to take Ethiopia to new heights of success.

To be quite honest, we have reached where we are now through the incumbents' hard work and determination. That was why the Ethiopian Defense Force had placed emphasis on the significance of the GERD. In fact, the Ethiopian Defense Force is ambassador of peace, tranquility and development.

If the Ethiopian Defense Force keep on working day in and day out displaying chemistry with citizens whom it loves and to whom it is a source of pride our peace and development will go on fertilizing each other to the delight and benefit of all. Together let us keep our peace, the apple of our eyes!