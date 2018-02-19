Ethiopia: A Popular Defense Force That Loves Peace and Development

opinion

The well disciplined Ethiopian soldiers are known for their effective war strategies worldwide as they successfully annihilate enemy forces in all showdowns. Out to a peace keeping mission, they as well are famed for returning quite in war-torn areas. Hence, they prove to be the pride of Ethiopian people and peace lovers.

By the same token, the Ethiopian soldiers that have been drawn from all Nations, Nationalities and People of Ethiopia are on familiar terms with the nuts and bolts of how to be victorious over enemy forces no matter what the cost may be. Moreover, they have been playing a praiseworthy role in restoring peace and tranquility with alacrity responding to the call of the UN and African Union peacekeeping missions. Oftentimes, the Ethiopian National Defense makes obvious its capability of up-and-coming with flying colors out of trying assignments locally, regionally and what not.

This week, the FDRE Defense Force had marked its sixth anniversary in various parts of the country with different attention-grabbing activities. They had made a mass trek from Tewodros to Mesqel square decorating themselves with an assortment of eye-catching clothes from head to foot in addition to hovering the flag of Ethiopia and that of the different states of the country along with the GERD trope. They had conveyed various messages revolving around an assortment of issues. One of the slogans reads, "The Great Renaissance Dam is the source of peace!" It throws light on the fact that peace and development feed on each other.

The FDRE Defense Force never flinches an inch from guarding the sovereignty of the country. Nor will it fight shy from giving its all for the realization of the Great Renaissance Dam (GERD)which has been built thorough the active participation of the general public. Members of the Defense Force have been contributing their share for the realization of the dam as they have exceptional task in putting into force the tranquility as well as growth schema of the country in addition to protecting the nation's sovereignty.

On the events which were held in different parts of the country marking the 6th FDRE Defense Force day, the soldiers promised

"We shall stand committed for the realization of GERD in addition to demonstrating the different roles the FDRE forces have been playing to take the socio-economic transformation of the country to the pinnacle of success. "

In a four kilometer trek which took place by Police members of the Oromia State, following the seventh anniversary of the laying of the corner stone of the GERD, they have expressed their commitments towards the realization of the Dam. Over the past seven year, the state police and people have already contributed over 1 billion 850 million birr to the dam.

By the same token, a panel discussion was held with the house of people's representatives who came from Gulele Sub City in the event organized to mark the sixth Ethiopian Defense Force day on the premise of the Defense Force found around Jan Meda. According to Brigadier General Yilma Mequanent, "Holding a panel discussion with the public will enable us to create a stronger Ethiopia. The mission of the Defense Force is sustaining the peace and renaissance journey of the country ever than before. "

As per Dr. Yacob Arsano,a political scientist, constructing GRD through the participation of the general public demonstrates in black and white the national understanding and integration of the country. The construction of the dam is jump-started considering the longtime interest of the country and the general public.

"As there are diverse things which make us different , there as well are things we have in common. The Great Renaissance Dam is one of them," said Dr. Tamirat Haile, instructor at Kotebe Metropolitan University.

State Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy H. E Ato Kebede Gerba said, "Among the catchments Ethiopia possesses, the Nile basin is the biggest one comprising 55 to 60% of the country's water resources. "

"The general public is partaking in the realization of the dam based on their income levels. This kind of cooperation is unprecedented in the history of the country. I do not think there would be such kind of cohesive bond in most parts of the world," he added.

Maintaining their chemistry,people ,government and members of the defense force must maintain the tranquility of the country thereby spurring growth.