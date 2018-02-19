Nigeria: President Buhari Urges Elites to Make Sacrifices for Nigeria

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens, particularly the elites, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement issued in Abuja, said Buhari made the appeal during a meeting with Katsina Senior Citizens in Daura, Katsina State, on Sunday.

President Buhari said that in the life of a country, there were occasions when citizens must forgo personal pleasures or pay the ultimate price for the progress and unity of the nation.

"The Nigeria of our time is in need of sacrifices by all citizens to free it from corruption, poverty, crime and underdevelopment," he said.

While commending members of the Forum for complementing his administration's efforts at national development, the President assured them that the security of lives, property and prosperity of all Nigerians will continue to receive priority attention.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state, who led the delegation, said they were in the President's country home to condole with him on the death of two members of his extended family.

Masari also extended the forum's commiseration with the President over the recent auto-accident involving his son, Yusuf and thanked God for his survival and discharge from hospital.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk, the Galadima of Katsina and former President of Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir were among those who attended the meeting.

According to the statement, the Emir of Maradun in Zamfara, Alhaji Garba Tambari, also paid a condolence visit to the President.

The Emir pledged the unflinching support of the traditional institution to Federal Government policies and programmes geared towards improving the welfare of Nigerians.